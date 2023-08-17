Governor Whitmer highlights composite factory expansion

Whitmer and MEDC members listens to the owner of Creative Composites during a tour of the...
Whitmer and MEDC members listens to the owner of Creative Composites during a tour of the facility.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer highlighted the work of a Rapid River composite factory Thursday morning.

Whitmer, with members of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, visited Creative Composites in Rapid River.

The factory is currently undergoing an expansion to double its size. It’s adding 17 new jobs to the 40 already employed by the business.

Whitmer says the work the business does is essential to the state.

“Creative Composites is one of those great examples,” Whitmer said. “It’s a business that the military relies on that customers and mobility and a variety of other parts of the economy do as well. They’re growing tremendously and they need to grow here. We want to make sure that they are successful here.”

Whitmer says other businesses in the state should look at the work of Creative Composites as a good example of how to grow their local community.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North 141 Travel Plaza is located at the intersection of US-141 and M-28, which is about 17...
UPDATE: Overnight fire severely damages Covington gas station
An image from a fire detection aircraft shows smoke and flames from the Goose Marsh Fire in...
UPDATE: Crews battling forest fire in Chippewa County, blaze currently contained at 35 acres
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Update: Ishpeming woman accused of setting husband on fire found competent
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stands with representatives of the NMU Foundation and Veridea group.
Ceremony held to recognize old Marquette hospital redevelopment
storms
A windy & warm day before a line of strong storms

Latest News

Provost receives a standing ovation during the ceremony.
UP veteran of the year recognized during state fair
The Alger County Veterans Scramble will be this Saturday, August 19, with an opening ceremony...
4th annual Alger County Veterans Scramble coming to Pictured Rocks Golf Course
Couple married at Gram's Pasties
Escanaba couple gets married at Gram’s Pasties
Dominic Joseph Barrette, 21, of Hancock
Hancock resident arrested for child sexually abusive activity