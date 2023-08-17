Governor Whitmer highlights composite factory expansion

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer highlighted the work of a Rapid River composite factory Thursday morning.

Whitmer, with members of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, visited Creative Composites in Rapid River.

The factory is currently undergoing an expansion to double its size. It’s adding 17 new jobs to the 40 already employed by the business.

Whitmer says the work the business does is essential to the state.

“Creative Composites is one of those great examples,” Whitmer said. “It’s a business that the military relies on that customers and mobility and a variety of other parts of the economy do as well. They’re growing tremendously and they need to grow here. We want to make sure that they are successful here.”

Whitmer says other businesses in the state should look at the work of Creative Composites as a good example of how to grow their local community.

