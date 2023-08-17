The Forge Food Smith holds grand opening and ribbon-cutting event for restaurant location

HANCOCK Mich. (WLUC) - The Forge Food Smith, a Hancock-based food provider, held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday for its restaurant location.

The ceremony was handled by the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce.

The Forge specializes in foods such as homemade BBQ pork, smoked brisket and burgers, and buns. The business has been active since September 2020, starting off as a food truck. According to co-owner Jen Soliz, her husband, Richard, began the business to give the area a ‘good barbeque place’.

“He was really good at smoking meat,” said Soliz. “So that’s where that started. And then the name just kind of started from, you know, he’s crafting something. And he thought that it would be kind of like a blacksmith, but a food smith instead. And his last name is Smith, so it kind of works.”

Soliz says that the Forge is something that Richard dreamed of doing.

“He always wanted to have a restaurant where we made foods all homemade,” continued Soliz. “And affordable. And also, a place where it was fun for people to work.”

In November 2022, the restaurant location held a soft opening. Soliz notes that this was done to conduct business all year long, as well as offer options the food truck does not have such as vegetarian foods. She also says that they have worked hard to make this possible.

“This is one of the hardest things that we’ve ever done, is doing this,” added Soliz. “We’re here all the time, and to actually be in a spot where we can have a ribbon-cutting like this, is just amazing.”

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the afternoon and included a raffle drawing for gift cards and a ‘The Forge’ hat.

