Fewer showers, sunnier days as weekend heats ‘UP’

Mostly sunny days, few pop-up showers through the weekend with Saturday’s highs reaching the 90s for some.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

High pressure builds over Upper Michigan towards the weekend. And as the ‘big bubble, less trouble’ system continues to strengthen, the polar jet stream ridges north over the Canadian Interior, resulting in a summer heat-up over the U.P. Saturday and Sunday.

The crest of high pressure pushes east of the U.P. early next week, opening the door for rain and thunderstorm chances to pick up over the region.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy showers pushing east, then gradually clearing overnight; northwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Lows: 40s/60 (coldest interior west)

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild; breezy northwest winds

>Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated pop-up rain shower; hot and muggy; breezy

>Highs: 80s/90

Sunday: Partly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms; hot

>Highs: 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms; less hot

>Highs: 70s/80

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers; cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s/80

