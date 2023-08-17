Feeding America to distribute in Menominee and Dickinson Counties on Thursday

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is set to distribute food in Menominee in Norway on Thursday.

The first event is located at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA with distribution scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Central time. The second event will be held at the Norway Community Food Pantry at 130 O’Dill Drive. Distribution there begins at 3:00 p.m. Central time Thursday afternoon.

For those planning on picking items for those unable to attend, be prepared to give the name, address, and household size of any other family you are picking up for.

These are both drive-thru events. Anyone who is picking up items is asked to stay in their vehicle.

