Families enjoy free cruise for Isle Royale National Park Ranger III’s Family Day

According to the IRNP, the event has gained such recognition, all tickets were sold out in an hour and a half this year when they became available.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Families were able to climb aboard and enjoy a roughly hour-long cruise for Ranger III’s Family Day on Thursday.

The Isle Royale National Park (IRNP) and Isle Royale & Keweenaw Parks Association put on the event annually. While the cruises are free, families need to register for their tickets ahead of time. Two cruises were available, one at 11 a.m. and another at 2 p.m.

“It’s relatively short, but just enough to fall in love with the Ranger III,” said IRNP Ranger Bill Roth. “We start at the dock in Houghton, right adjacent to the visitor center, and make our way into Portage Lake and then turn around in Portage Lake and come back.”

According to Roth, the event has gained such recognition all tickets were sold out in an hour and a half this year. The Ranger III has a 120-person capacity.

When not looking at the shore, passengers could enjoy a puppet show put on by the park. The show’s goal is to teach passengers about Isle Royale.

“We got into just the basics of where Isle Royale is, what it is, what it has to offer, and how important it is to protect the plants and animals that call Isle Royale home,” continued Roth.

Christine Evans was among those aboard. In 1976, Evans worked in the Ranger III’s galley for the summer to earn money for going to Northern Michigan University. The cruise marks the second time she’s been aboard the ship in almost 50 years. She was joined by her husband and four of her 10 grandchildren.

“I would like our grandsons, three of them are from Wisconsin, to see what I used to do and get familiar with the Ranger III,” said Evans. “So, the next time they cross the bridge, they can say ‘Hey, I had a ride on that boat.’”

The Ranger III’s Family Day will return next year.

