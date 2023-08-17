Escanaba couple gets married at Gram’s Pasties

Escanaba, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula’s most popular food item was front and center at an Escanaba couples’ wedding.

Spectators watched as Allen Marenger and Kaylene Bigelow, now Kaylene Marenger, got married outside Gram’s Pasties Thursday afternoon.

The couple said after the ceremony, they were off to enjoy the U.P. State Fair.

In terms of a “Yooper Wedding”, this one might take the cake.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

