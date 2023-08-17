Early Care and Education grant addresses early childhood educators’ shortages

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new school year may mean more headaches for parents trying to find childcare.

Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! is getting federal grant money, $230,000 from the Early Childhood Investment Corporation’s Child Care Innovation Fund with hopes of improving the childcare shortage. U.P. Michigan Works! One-Stop Operator Janie McNabb said the money will be used to help expand her agency’s early childhood educational apprenticeship program.

“Funding will be used to help an individual that goes into this program to pay for their classroom training because apprenticeships have to have a classroom portion and an on-job portion,” McNabb said. “Funding will also help to support those childcare providers who hire apprentices to support some of the wages that are supported.”

She also said right now, the need for early childhood educators in the U.P. is dire. McNabb went on to say the grant money could create more opportunities for employers and providers.

“We know talking to providers that many of them currently have child care centers and facilities that could expand and open up more slots to more children if they could hire more staff,” McNabb said.

Marquette Alger’s Resa Early Childhood Specialist Whitney Schampers says her organization’s child care spark program is already benefiting from grant money. Schampers also said the SPARK program is for people in the community interested in opening in-home child care.

“We just had three people just go through that course, so the grant helped with education for them,” Schampers said. “They also got to partner and make a business plan and create things that will help them be successful in the long run and once again let our kids have high-quality care.”

For more information about this grant, click here or here, there is also a statewide number that is supposed to automatically route callers to the closest Michigan Works office: 1-800-285-WORK (9675).

