Chippewa Correctional Facility experiencing severe staffing crisis

KINCHELOE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chippewa Correctional Facility, a state prison in Kincheloe is experiencing a severe corrections officer staffing crisis.

The prison is 69 officers short of the required 290 which is a 24% vacancy rate. The situation has resulted in the remaining officers working an unsustainable amount of overtime.

According to a press release from the Michigan Corrections Organization, the officers are physically exhausted and their personal lives are being severely impacted. They are not getting the proper rest periods that are needed to enable them to report to work fresh and alert, which is necessary in the prison setting.

The staffing crisis has been ongoing for several years at the prison and has been worsening.

Over the two-week period from July 23 to Aug. 5, there were 617 instances of overtime at the prison. The majority of the overtime was “double shifts”, which means the officers worked 16 hours that day. Of those 617 overtime shifts, 243 of them were mandatory double shifts.

Union members say that number is misleading because officers are forced to “volunteer” to work double shifts on the day prior to an appointment or event that they need to attend in an attempt to avoid having to work mandatory overtime on that day.

Another issue created by the staffing crisis is that on a daily basis the prison “closes” officer positions, which means required security positions are not filled, and the facility operated with less than the minimum number of required officers. The officers are also being “reassigned” to escort maintenance staff on construction projects, meaning that they are being pulled from their security assignments.

The Michigan Department of Corrections has tried to focus on its recruitment efforts, yet for the past several years the number of officers that have left the ranks has been greater than the number of newly hired officers.

The most recent Corrections Officer Academies for new officers have only had approximately 50% of the seats filled, which will result in another net loss of officers at the end of this year. There are currently 920 corrections officer vacancies statewide in the MDOC, and that number is growing.

