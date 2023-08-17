Brentwood Motor Inn to offer long-term stays starting in September

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting in September, the Brentwood Motor Inn will be offering monthly long-term stays.

Neeco Belanger, Base Hospitality area hotel manager, said there will be no screening process and it will be on a first come first serve basis.

Rates will start at $1,200 per month with a $500 security deposit. Rooms will be move-in ready, and all utilities including cable, heat and WIFI are included. Prices will vary based on bed sizes and every room comes equipped with a fridge and a microwave.

Belanger said they want to help people facing housing challenges in the area.

“We were pooling our resources together and we were looking around trying to figure out plans to help that, and we have hotels, so we figured we could give a really good rate to help people in these transitional times,” said Belanger. “Some people only want a month, some want three to five months, and this gives people some options.”

Interested renters can call the Cedar Motor Inn at (906) 228-2280 to put their names on the waiting list.

