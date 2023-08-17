Aerial tree trimming planned for UP, Wisconsin counties

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A helicopter and heavy-duty air saw will be used to trim trees along three 138,000-volt electric lines in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin the week of Aug. 21.

According to a press release, the aerial saw work will be conducted:

In Baraga and Houghton counties along the utility corridor that runs from the Houghton Substation south of the city of Houghton to the Silver River Substation near Pelkie, Mich. View a map of the work area here

In Houghton and Ontonagon counties along the utility corridor that runs from the Winona Substation to the Ontonagon Substation. View a map of the work area here

In Gogebic, Ontonagon and Vilas counties along the utility corridor that runs from the Mass City Substation in Mass City, Mich, to the Conover Substation in Vilas County, Wis. View a map of the work area here

The American Transmission Company (ATC) has contracted with Aerial Solutions, Inc. to manage vegetation growth along its transmission line corridors. The work will be accomplished using an aerial power saw with rotary blades that are suspended from a helicopter on a 90-foot vertical boom.

According to ATC, aerial saw work is highly efficient when compared to the work of ground-based crews.

“It takes just a few hours for an aerial saw to complete what typically takes ground crews several days to accomplish,” said Darren Throop, ATC senior vegetation management specialist. “However, the aerial work is weather-dependent so the duration of the work could fluctuate.”

ATC says managing the growth of trees and other vegetation near high-voltage electric lines is important to help ensure public safety and electric system reliability. ATC performs routine vegetation management on its over 10,000 miles of high-voltage electric lines in five-to-10-year cycles.

