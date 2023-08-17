4th annual Alger County Veterans Scramble coming to Pictured Rocks Golf Course

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans are putting for a purpose this weekend.

This Saturday is the 4th annual Alger County Veterans Scramble. One hundred sixty veterans will tee off for a day of golf, prizes, and camaraderie.

All the money raised from the event will be divided between Alger County’s four veteran organizations – the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Marine Corps League, and the Vietnam Veterans of America.

Organizers say the event is typically lucrative for those organizations.

“We’ll raise at least $4,000 for each organization,” said Arland Brock, Alger County Veterans Scramble committee chairman. “Last year we raised $4,020 for each organization after all our bills were paid.”

The Alger County Veterans Scramble will be this Saturday, Aug. 19, with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Pictured Rocks Golf Course.

