4-H kids showcase agriculture at UP State Fair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair theme of the day today was “95 Years Strong.”

However, the county fair has been around since the early 1800′s. From its beginnings to today, the foundation of the county fair has always been agriculture.

Kids who take part in 4-H clubs show animals like goats, sheep, cows, pigs and horses. The young exhibitors display animals as they hope to sell them at auction as well as compete in showmanship contests.

They also have a lot of fun.

“The state fair, to most exhibitors, means we get to spend time at the fair, see our old friends, compete against each other in friendly competitions but still have fun and have a good time and all hang out together,” said Charlee Klink, junior exhibitor and member of the Isabella 4-H Club.

4-H kids showed off their sheep and pigs today. At 8 a.m. tomorrow, cows will take center stage next to the Beef Barn.

The fair goes through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.