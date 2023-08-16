A windy & warm day before a line of strong storms

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
A strong cold front and mid-area of low pressure will dig into the Great Lakes tonight into tomorrow. Ahead of it, conditions will become windy with gusts ranging from 25-35mph! Make sure to secure any easily toppled-over items. Then, a line of strong storms will move into the western U.P. tonight between 8-10 p.m. This line will weekend and track east overnight. Some thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadic risk. Storms will track east and weaken overnight/by tomorrow morning. Plan more fall-like conditions behind this front. Then, breezy conditions persist tomorrow out of the northwest with spotty rain showers. The pattern switches bringing summertime heat for the weekend.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy and windy

>Highs: Low to mid 80s inlnad, 70s along shorelines

Tonight: A line of thunderstorms

>Lows: 60s

Thursday: Spotty showers, windy and cooler

> Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Upper 70s to mid 80s

Sunday: Partly sunny and hot

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s, isolated 90s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Tuesday: Sun and clouds

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

