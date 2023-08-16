Windy midweek with rain, strong thunderstorms through Thursday

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Hot and windy Wednesday, ahead of a robust midweek storm to come. Later in the evening, a leeside Canadian Rockies-based system brushes Upper Michigan, capable of producing strong thunderstorms, brief downpours, gusty winds and potentially a brief, isolated tornado west before exiting east later Thursday.

Towards the weekend, the polar jet stream ridges north over the Canadian Interior, resulting in a summer heat-up over the U.P. Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms brushing west to east; breaking up to showers and fewer thunderstorms east mid-morning; windy with southwest winds gusting from 30-40 mph

>Lows: 50s/60

Thursday: Partly sunny with pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms (mainly east) before gradual clearing in the evening; windy with northwest winds gusting 25-40 mph; cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 70s/80

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated pop-up rain shower; hot and humid

>Highs: 80s/90

Sunday: Partly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms; hot

>Highs: 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms; less hot

>Highs: 70s/80

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers; mild

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

