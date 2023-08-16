WATCH: Sen. Peters stops in Escanaba on motorcycle tour, Snowbound Books hosts ‘Books and Brews’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday we take a look at Senator Gary Peters’ stop in Escanaba on his motorcycle tour, school security updates in Iron Mountain and Breitung Township and Snowbound Books is hosting an adult-only book sale at Ore Dock Brewing Company this weekend.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Aug. 15, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.