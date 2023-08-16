US District Attorney weighs in on Jordan DeMay case ahead of arraignment

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. District Attorney Mark Totten sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson Tuesday evening to discuss the significance of the Jordan DeMay case ahead of the Ogoshi brothers’ arraignment Thursday.

The two brothers, Samuel and Samson Ogoshi, faced multiple counts during their first U.S. appearance in federal court Monday for their role in an international sextortion ring that led to the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay.

Totten said the brothers’ indictment on sexual extortion charges lays out a March 2022 conversation between Samuel and DeMay, as well as the conversations between the brothers and a third defendant detailing how they would successfully ‘sextort’ young boys in the U.S.

“They even had scripts, words, language. You know when you’re from another country and you’re talking to people in another country, you need to be credible, you need to be believable and you want to make sure you’re using good English and it certainly seems like, as we’ve alleged there, that there was some planning that went on as part of this conspiracy to be as believable and credible as possible,” said Totten.

Investigators locally, statewide, and federally began piecing together what happened after DeMay died by suicide after his conversation with Samuel. ‘Sextortion’ or Sexual Extortion is the practice of extorting money or sexual favors from someone by threatening to reveal evidence of their sexual activity.

Investigators say that identifying a victim in a federal indictment is unusual, however, at the request of DeMay’s family, in an effort to educate and spread awareness, DeMay’s name and story have been shared across the country.

“I can appreciate why the family asked that, it just brings it all the more home. It’s part of a larger story, and I think that’s exactly what you see happening at this point. This case has an international audience. There are papers across the world that are covering this case right now because it’s become one of the most prominent cases in sextortion,” said Totten.

Sunday the two brothers were extradited to the U.S. from Nigeria on charges relating to the sextortion of young boys. Samuel is also charged with sexual exploitation resulting in the death of DeMay.

On Thursday, the Ogoshis will be formally arraigned and undergo a detention hearing and pretrial conference.

The work put forward to get the men to the United States, the negotiations that took place with Nigeria, and the cooperation between numerous agencies on all levels alongside DeMay’s family is an effort and a mission with weight and emotion Totten recognizes.

“Honestly from the first time I met them, they’ve been on a mission that Jordan would leave behind a legacy that would help other people and that might even save some kids from being victims like Jordan was and you know, we want to be partners with that, the FBI wants to be partners with that as much as possible,” Totten said.

Totten was unable to answer certain questions due to the ongoing legal process such as, how big the criminal organization is; if there will be more arrests and if they found the people responsible for hacking the social media accounts the brothers purchased and use to pose as young women; what happened to the money sent to Samuel and Samson by the victims; why is the third defendant’s extradition still pending.

Totten is optimistic the answers will come to light in the future as the trial unfolds.

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom but TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson will be inside to report on the proceedings of Thursday’s arraignment.

