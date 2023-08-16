UP Construction Council hosts Building Trades Summer Camp graduation

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was a keynote speaker at the graduation.
By Caden Meines
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - With a roar of applause, 28 Marquette area high school students graduated from Building Trades Summer Camp on Wednesday.

The six-week camp, put on by Upper Peninsula Construction Council, gives students first-hand experience in framing, operating machinery, welding, painting and laying concrete. However, the learning experiences didn’t stop there.

“We did a financial literacy class and made sure everybody, if they didn’t already, had a savings account set up,” said Executive Director Michael Smith. “So that they could understand the money they were earning and put that aside for a rainy day or use it for things that they feel were important.”

During the camp, students earned $12 an hour and worked four hours a day. The 28 students who graduated also received a $200 completion bonus.

Smith said a number of projects completed by the campers will be used in the community.

“Farmers market stands will be placed in the City of Negaunee,” Smith said. “We did partner with the City of Negaunee to construct these.”

Governor Whitmer was a keynote speaker at the graduation. She told the students the economy relies on people who work in trades.

“Not everyone should take the same path,” Whitmer said. “We would never have a prospering economy if everyone was a dentist or a pipefitter. We need people to explore whatever path is right for them, but also to be on one that will give them a good paying job so they can build a life and a family.”

This graduation ceremony marks the end of year two for the Building Trades Summer Camp.

