SAIL fundraising for programs with cornhole tournament

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL) is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Battle of the Boards is happening on Saturday, Aug. 26 in conjunction with Harbor Fest.

The annual cornhole tournament is a major fundraiser for SAIL’s programs, which help individuals with disabilities live independently.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by the SAIL offices to chat with Tim Schumann and Julie Shaw about the programs and upcoming tournament.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Tim Schumann and Julie Shaw of SAIL about its cornhole tournament and what it's fundraising for.

Battle of the Boards begins at noon on Saturday, Aug. 26.

36 teams of two can sign up, with cash prizes on the line for the top two teams and the team with the best sportsmanship.

The registration fee is $40 per team and funds raised will go directly toward programs and equipment.

You can register for Battle of the Boards at eventbrite.com.

You can learn more about SAIL and its mission at upsail.org.

