Paw Patrol animal abuse group requests assistance during Houghton county board meeting

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A group called Paw Patrol spoke with the Houghton County Board Tuesday evening during the public comments of their regular meeting.

The group’s founder, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the group’s goal is to stop animal abuse and negligence in Houghton County. It has been a year since it became active.

“People do not realize the level of animal abuse that goes on up here,” said the founder. “It goes unreported, and people don’t recognize how bad it is.”

During the meeting, members of the group asked the board to help them. They stated that they want to provide training to officers or appoint an animal control officer, ‘as none of us are law enforcement officers and cannot always safely resolve the situation.’

“I understand that finances are a concern,” said the founder during the meeting. “And we will be working with the Michigan Humane Society and other nonprofits to cover all costs of offering additional cruelty, neglect, and abuse training to existing officers or officer who may be interested in receiving this training.”

The founder also noted that a petition supporting this training achieved around 1,450 signatures county-wide. Packets were also given to board members and the county prosecutor which included pictures of county animals that have been abused. Data from county police departments and the Copper Country Humane Society was also included.

“On a monthly average, we have 67 reporting cases, two arrests for those reported cases, and one prosecution,” added the founder.

During the meeting, the board unanimously approved a resolution for a land sales agreement. This was between the Houghton County Memorial Airport and the Copper Island Academy.

The airport and academy had reached an agreement that the airport would sell two sections of airport Lot 21 to the academy. However, Franklin Township would not recognize the agreement unless the two sections were combined into a single legal entity. This was agreed to, and the approved resolution allows the purchase to proceed.

