Overnight fire severely damages Covington gas station

(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The gas station in Covington was severely damaged in a fire early Wednesday morning, multiple photos from the scene show.

Pictures show the gas station’s main building completely up in flames.

The North 141 Travel Plaza is located at the intersection of US-141 and M-28, which is about 17 miles south of L’Anse.

TV6 is working to get further information about this fire. This breaking news story will be updated.

