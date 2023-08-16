NMU on the Mack
Northern Michigan University athletes, theater and dance students, faculty and alumni are heading to Mackinac Island
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’s Bill Digeit stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk about all the action happening August 18-20 on Mackinac Island. Athletes, theater and dance students, faculty and alumni are packing the island for games, shows and the opportunity to highlight all the school has to offer.
For tickets to the events and to learn more click here
