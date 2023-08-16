MEDA Conference highlights statewide development

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan leaders are working to craft a plan for long-term economic development this week.

These leaders met at the Michigan Economic Developers Association Conference at Northern Michigan University Wednesday morning. In workshops, the group collaborated on important issues that face statewide development, like housing and growth in rural communities.

Governor Whitmer spoke at the event. She says those who attended play a major role in Michigan’s growth.

“As I look at this incredible group of leaders, you truly are ambassadors for our state,” Whitmer said. “The work you do is important, and I hope you see that the work that we are doing is all geared to making sure that you are successful because when you’re able to land these opportunities, it benefits everyone in this great state.”

Those who went to the conference got to ask state leaders what they can do to help state development.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.