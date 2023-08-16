MDOT provides practices in construction zones for UP drivers

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - As summer winds down, people may be tired of road construction projects that delay travel.

Construction projects, like the one on the stretch of US-41 in Negaunee township, are still ongoing. That means lane closures and reduced speed limits can be expected for the remainder of the summer.

MDOT Spokesperson Dan Weingarten said fatal crashes are more common during the construction season.

“We lost 16 people in work zones in 2022. Those are the unofficial numbers, 3 were road workers and 13 motorists died in Michigan construction zones on roadways last year, and those are tragedies that could have been eliminated,” Weingarten said.

Law enforcement like the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office are traveling to these areas and looking out for offenders.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said on occasion, his office will receive grants to constantly monitor construction zones, but Zyburt said currently, that isn’t needed for the area along US-41 in Negaunee township.

“I think we wrote over 130 tickets for this month, most of them for speeding and speeding is what causes accidents. So we are out there and we are patrolling the construction area, but just not sitting in them,” Zyburt said.

With Labor Day coming up, travel will be on the rise. Zyburt said deputies will be on the lookout for those speeding or distracted.

“We will be out there in force during the holidays for beefed up patrols, specifically looking for speed and reckless, careless drivers,” Zyburt said.

Weingarten said the best practices for construction zones are to slow down and be extra vigilant for workers and vehicles moving around.

Drivers should expect one lane to be closed on each side of US-41 until the Marquette County Project wraps up in the fall.

