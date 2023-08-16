Marquette Planning Commission approves distillery, multi-family housing projects

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette is continuing to grow as the Marquette Planning Commission approved a new distillery and multi-family housing Tuesday night.

The distillery will reuse the building that sits at 1901 and 1903 Presque Isle Avenue. City of Marquette Planning Commission Vice Chair Nathan Williams said the distillery will have a small tasting space, but alcohol is not proposed to be consumed on the premises.

“The proposed distillery on Presque Isle Avenue and Wright Street is a small retail use-only space where it will be used for the distillery and selling the products there as well,” Williams said.

The three-phase housing project will be built on the land at 2401 Lakeshore Boulevard across from Clark Lambros Beach Park. Williams said the 98-unit three-phase multi-family housing is going to be about a three-year project.

“They are proposed as townhomes with parking underneath and a series of houses in a row connected as a condo development,” Williams said.

Williams stated a lot of commissioners might not be interested in these projects. However, he said the commissioners’ jobs are to make sure projects meet the city development codes requirements.

Williams also said he believes these two new additions to the city will enhance the community and have a positive impact.

“It’s nice to see that people are interested in the city and people are interested in developing projects in the city and reusing old buildings and using vacant sights to better Marquette,” Williams said.

Williams concluded that the distillery is looking to start construction as soon as possible. He also said as for the housing project, project managers will begin clearing the site and preparing the site this fall.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.