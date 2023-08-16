Marquette Coastal Rowing seeks new members for weekly rowing adventures

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-competitive, fun-seeking rowing group invites you to try out the sport.

Marquette Coastal Rowing meets weekly at the Marquette Yacht Club at Marquette’s Lower Harbor, and the members are looking for beginners and experienced rowers alike to venture out with them.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to give rowing a try, but first, Tia Trudgeon and MK DiVirgilio share stories of the day.

MK DiVirgilio joins Tia Trudgeon as Upper Michigan Today co-host. The two talk about Netflix video games, streaming trends, and Marquette housing plans.

Now, back to rowing.

Marquette Coastal Rowing meets every Monday at 6:00 p.m. for rowing. The group is typically out for two hours at a time. The meeting time and date are subject to change in the fall.

Member Jessica Straczowski says you can drop into a session without making any commitments. She adds that no experience is needed and it won’t cost you anything to row.

Marquette Coastal Rowing shows UMT the ropes and calls for more people to join its group.

And now... the group takes off in Lark, a 32-foot-long Cornish Pilot Gig.

Lark was built by volunteers and donations from the Marquette Longboat Project. There are two in the U.P. with a third one being built by Marquette Alternative High School. Lark was started in 2009 and finished in 2014. It seats eight people.

The group’s second boat, Spark, is 23 feet and is a St. Ayles’s traditional Scottish fishing boat built by volunteers in one year.

The kit was developed for racing and meant for racing. It was donated to Marquette with the stipulation that it would be for community use.

UMT hits the water at Marquette's Lower Harbor with a rowing crew from Marquette Coastal Rowing.

Trudgeon struggles rowing, but Straczowski assures her the sport isn’t about strength: it’s about syncing up with the person in front of you and carrying a rhythm.

UMT goes rowing with Marquette Coastal Rowing.

Trudgeon’s final thoughts? Easier said than done, but worth the views.

You can keep up with Marquette Coastal Rowing and learn about any meeting cancelations or updates on Facebook.

