Marquette-area dessert maker Chippers 906 is a finalist in snack competition

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette-area business Chippers 906 has 10 flavors of waffle cone chips.

Chippers 906 Co-Owners Benjamin and Jamie Peterson say the best part of making these sweets is seeing the joy on customers’ faces. The dessert makers entered their salted caramel flavor into the MI New Favorite Snack competition, the biggest snack competition in Michigan.

“We are the only U.P. company that made it to the finals. We ended up being 1 of 20 finalists for this event and we thought well we are up and coming, it’s a little nervous but let’s go for it. It seems to work out really well,” said Benjamin.

Jamie said this company is family oriented and cooking together brings them closer.

“We make it with love and it’s family-run. So, we are all happy and ‘chipper’ to be together. It makes me feel very happy inside to know that I can work with my family and be together instead of away from them,” said Jamie.

Chippers 906 uses the Silver Creek Church kitchen to make its unique sweets, which are then sold online and at local events.

The MI New Favorite Snack competition winner will be decided at an event on Sept. 9 in Port Huron. The competition will dish out more than $75,000 in cash prizes.

“We’re hoping to get a piece of the prize money. It would help us set up a factory and some of the things we would like to move the company forward. I’d like to have a factory in Marquette County and have Marquette locals working, some kind of a good job available,” said Benjamin.

No matter the result, Benjamin says he’s looking forward to the opportunity to get people from below the bridge to know his family’s product.

