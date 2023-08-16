Kids program robots at UP State Fair

10th grader Abe Perryman with the Escanaba Robemos team works on their robot, Beldar Coneheads, after a demonstration at the U.P. State Fair.(Wluc)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids of all ages demonstrated and programmed robots Tuesday on day two of the U.P. State Fair.

From a simple coding bot to complex robots that cost thousands of dollars to build, Robot Fair Play hopes to get more people interested in robotics.

At last year’s fair, Fair Play had two tents, one for high schoolers and one for middle schoolers. This year, coordinators said they added a third tent to engage even more kids.

“Another addition that we did this year, because we still even wanted to go a little younger than [middle school] is we invested in what we call these botly coding bots,” Robot Fair Play Coordinator Debbie Messina said. “So they’re very simple and ages 5 on up can come on in to the tent.”

One of the robots being demonstrated this year is named Eve. The Gladstone BraveBots high school robotics team built her to compete in a FIRST Robotics competition. Eve can pick up cones and inflatable cubes and place them on posts and in boxes. She cost more than $60,000 to build.

The BraveBots create a new robot each year from the ground up, including designing, building and conducting ongoing maintenance, all under the guidance of mentors.

Messina said the team would not be able to do it without the help of their sponsors.

