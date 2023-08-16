Gov. Whitmer tours Negaunee downtown revitalization project

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer met with Negaunee city officials Wednesday afternoon for a tour of the downtown revitalization project.

The $3.4 million project is being funded, in part, by the state.

After touring Iron Street, Whitmer spoke about her strategy for economic development, which she calls ‘Make it in Michigan.’

“It’s building up our people, whether it’s closing skills sets or ensuring fundamental rights are protected, creating winning projects so that we’ve got good-paying jobs that are growing here in Michigan in a variety of fields, and placemaking, which is what this is all about today,” Whitmer said.

Following her remarks, Whitmer presented a check to the city of Negaunee for $3 million. That money will be used to stabilize and save the Vista Theater. Whitmer says there’s value in seeing these projects firsthand.

“To stand here in Negaunee, to see the construction that’s happening, to see the Vista, which is going to have new life breathed into it and create so many beautiful places, that’s what this work is all about, this is why I do what I do,” Whitmer said.

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron says the state’s major investment in the downtown area will pay off for both businesses and residents.

“Since I’ve been here the city has pulled in about $9 million in grants between the federal government and state government so, people are listening to Negaunee. We’re very grateful in our community to see these types of projects happen, saving our downtown, making it Negaunee,” Heffron said.

While the work is ongoing, parking downtown is limited. However, businesses remain open.

This is a two-year project, though Heffron says the bulk of the work will be wrapped up later this summer.

