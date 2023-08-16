Feeding America scheduled to visit Marquette and Delta Counties Wednesday

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan will distribute food in Marquette and Escanaba on Wednesday.

The first event is located at the Salvation Army on 3001 5th Ave. S. in Escanaba, food will be distributed starting at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The second event is in Marquette at the Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Distribution there begins at noon Eastern time.

If you are picking food for someone who is physically unable to attend, you must have the name, address, and household size of any other family you are picking up for.

Both of these are drive-thru events. Anyone who is picking up items is asked to stay in their vehicle.

