Delta County Board approves contract for county administrator and controller

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Board approved a contract for County Administrator and Controller Ashleigh Young at Tuesday’s meeting.

The board voted 4 to 1 in favor of the contract, with Commissioner John Malnar the lone ‘no’ vote.

Malnar said he believes the contract should have been backdated to at least July 18 when the county board entered a closed session to discuss contract details.

Delta County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Wickman, however, said the contract should not be backdated. Wickman decided this because she said all terms of the contract were not finalized before Tuesday’s meeting.

“My concern with backdating at this point is at no point was there a meeting of the minds,” Wickman began.

She continued, “You don’t have a contract until you have a meeting of the minds and throughout the process, Ashleigh Young has been in a position where she has been the administrator doing the job of the controller. So you don’t have a consistency of terms across the board.”

No specifics of Young’s contract were made public at Tuesday’s meeting.

