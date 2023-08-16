Crews battling forest fire in Chippewa County

A forest fire burned in Chippewa County's Whitefish Township on Aug. 15, 2023.
A forest fire burned in Chippewa County's Whitefish Township on Aug. 15, 2023.(Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT
WHITEFISH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A forest fire burning Tuesday night in Chippewa County was not threatening any homes, authorities say.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says there is an active forest fire in Whitefish Township. Deputies were on the scene with Whitefish Fire, Hulbert Fire and two Michigan DNR Fire Units.

The fire is located off Vermillion Road, north of the Vermillion and Dam Road intersection.

The size of the fire has not been reported, but the sheriff’s office says it appears there is no danger to any homes at this time. Fire agencies hope the winds stay calm long enough to put the fire out. Efforts will continue through the night.

