City of Marquette announces 2023 Art Awards recipients

Marquette City logo with a blurred image of Washington Street from the Front Street intersection.
Marquette City logo with a blurred image of Washington Street from the Front Street intersection.(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture has announced the recipients of the 26th annual Art Awards.

The awards honor outstanding individuals who have made an impact on the arts and culture in Marquette.

The awards show will be held at the Masonic Building’s Red Room, 128 W Washington St. on Oct. 15. The event is free and open to the public.

The 26th Annual Art Awards show will feature performances and honor this year’s recipients:

Arts Advocate: Marge Sklar

Arts Business: HOTplate/Clayworks

Arts Educator: Gene Bertram

Arts Innovation: Amber Dohrenwend

Arts Organization: DeVos Art Museum

Arts Volunteer: Skylar Taavola Performing Artist: Patrick Booth Visual Artist: Stella Larkin Writer: Marty Achatz

Special Recognition: Aaron Peterson

Youth: Leo Barch (Visual Artist)

Lane Parks (Performing Artist)

For more details about the Annual Art Awards visit www.mqtcompass.com

