Chinook helicopter brings National Guard members from Marquette to Detroit

The Chinook landed in the Marquette National Guard Armory's parking lot.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you were in Marquette on Wednesday, you may have noticed something unique in the sky.

A Chinook helicopter arrived at the Marquette National Guard Armory and picked up National Guard leaders who were visiting Marquette from across the state.

Lt. Colonel Jason Corner with the National Guard said the purpose of this visit was to discuss ways to increase recruitment numbers and build camaraderie.

“We had an opportunity where we went out and did PT every morning,” Corner said. “We just got done jumping off Black Rocks this morning, which was beautiful. Then, we just had some serious discussions about what it is that we’re going to do to improve how we go about ensuring the community knows who we are.”

The National Guard members left Marquette on Wednesday and flew to Detroit before heading back to their respective posts across the state.

