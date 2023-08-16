Ceremony held to recognize old hospital redevelopment

Governor Gretchen Whitmer stands with representatives of the NMU Foundation and Veridea group.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stands with representatives of the NMU Foundation and Veridea group.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The plan to redevelop the former Marquette hospital site took another step forward on Wednesday morning.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended a ceremony to recognize the importance of upcoming redevelopment at the former hospital site. The demolition project received $8 million in funding from the last state budget.

“We have got to be prepared for population growth and we have got to keep young Yoopers here and draw other great talent into the Upper Peninsula,” Whitmer said. “So, all of these are important pieces of it. This is another way that we invest in communities, so people have a high quality of life in this in this incredible place that we call home.”

David Nyberg NMU Foundation Executive Director of Business Engagement and Economic Development says the demolition will happen in two phases.

“Right now, is phase one. It’s basically all of the buildings south of College Avenue except for the Blood Bank building,” Nyberg said. “In phase two will be the Neldberg Building and Blood Bank building, which will be next year after the UP Health System Marquette, vacate those buildings. We expect that by the end of 2023, most of the buildings in phase one will be demolished.”

Local and state leaders are calling the $166 million project one of the largest redevelopments in Upper Peninsula history. Nyberg says this project shows commitment from the foundation to the community.

“The NMU Foundation’s focus on this project was really seeing a tale of two futures,” Nyberg said. “One is a future where we have this 17-and-a-half-acre site, blighted and vacant next to campus. And the NMU’s Foundation’s mission is really focused on building partnerships to advance NMU. And we know that the partnerships that have been built to enable this project long-term will help NMU and that’s really what it’s all about.”

Nyberg says while demolition on the interior of the former hospital has already begun, the demolition of the exterior will begin in September.

