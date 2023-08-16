BCMH forms partnership with Senior Life Solutions, aims to assist seniors with age-related depression and anxiety

SLS is a nationwide group therapy program that assists seniors 65 and older with handling problems that cause age-related depression and anxiety.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
L’ANSE Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) has formed a partnership with Senior Life Solutions (SLS).

SLS is a nationwide group therapy program that assists seniors 65 and older with handling problems stemming from age-related depression and anxiety.

The hospital will soon be offering this program to Baraga County residents. The professional staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist and a registered nurse.

“This is a way for us to support our seniors in the community who might be struggling,” said BCMH Senior Life Solutions Program Director Emily Mcintyre. “Whether it’s from the loss of a loved one, change in living conditions, loss of independence, chronic health conditions or any other challenges that come with age.”

After being assessed, you can meet up three times per week for a group therapy session. Individual sessions are also available, as well as phone or computer sessions.

“As the program director and nurse, I will be overseeing the support that is provided to our patients while ensuring that they are progressing through our program,” continued Mcintyre.

According to BCMH CEO Rob Stowe, this program is something new to the U.P.

“Senior Life Solutions has over 120 programs across the United States,” said Stowe. “We will, however, be the first program in the Upper Peninsula, and that’s something we’re really proud of.”

According to Stowe, he encountered the work of Senior Life Solutions while working at another hospital. When he came to BCMH, he says he realized a program here would benefit the county’s seniors.

“At our most recent community health needs assessment,” added Stowe. “One in eight seniors lives alone in Baraga County. It’s stressful to live alone anywhere, but in this region, it’s really tough.”

The program will go live starting Thursday. Anyone can be referred to the program, and appointments can be scheduled by calling (906)-524-3211.

