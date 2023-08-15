WATCH: AG Dana Nessel visits Iron Mountain nonprofit, 2023 UP Veteran of the Year named

By Molly Birch
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday we take a look at the U.P.’s newest Veteran of the Year, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel visits the Dickinson Iron Community Services Agency (DICSA), a look into the first U.S. court appearance for a pair of men charged after the investigation into the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay led the FBI to an international “sextortion” ring and more.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Aug. 14, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

