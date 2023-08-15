Upper Michigan Today hits the U.P. State Fair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair is in full swing!

Tia Trudgeon and Clint McCleod stopped by the fairgrounds on “Chewsday Tuesday” to learn more about the week ahead, eat fried food, chat with the Junior Princess, and navigate a pig pen.

Catch on all on Tuesday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today!

Tia Trudgeon and Clint McCleod chat with Mark Cowman about the week ahead at the U.P. State Fair and take a look at the Jr. Beef Cattle Show.

UMT takes a behind-the-scenes look at Blue Barn Cheese Curds at the U.P. State Fair.

Alayna Johnson of Escanaba talks about her experience as Junior Princess of the U.P. State Fair.

Max Dow talks about his experience raising hogs to exhibit at the U.P. State Fair.

You can find the full schedule of events happening throughout the week at the U.P. State Fair at upstatefair.net.

