Upper Michigan Today hits the U.P. State Fair
Clint McCleod joins Tia Trudgeon for Upper Michigan Today on Tuesday, August 15.
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair is in full swing!
Tia Trudgeon and Clint McCleod stopped by the fairgrounds on “Chewsday Tuesday” to learn more about the week ahead, eat fried food, chat with the Junior Princess, and navigate a pig pen.
Catch on all on Tuesday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today!
You can find the full schedule of events happening throughout the week at the U.P. State Fair at upstatefair.net.
You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6 and FOX UP app.
