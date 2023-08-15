UPGA Junior Golf Tour Championship wraps up in Gladstone

Competitors now look to the Michigan Junior Finals which will be held at Michigan State University in September.
Competitors head for the green during the UPGA Junior Tour Championship
Competitors head for the green during the UPGA Junior Tour Championship(Keegan Cooper)
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Birdies and eagles were the talk of the day Monday at Terrace Bluff Golf Course in Gladstone. Boys and girls from ages 10 to 18 took part in the UPGA Junior Golf Tour Championship.

In addition to the competition, players said the course itself offered some obstacles of its own.

“It felt good; I started off with an eagle and birdie and made a couple of bogeys but bounced back to finish one under,” said Riley Nygard. “I think it was hole 7th a long par there I missed the green, it was a tough hole.”

“The fairways were pretty thick I couldn’t get my irons on, so it was a lot of chips and putts,” said Nolan Hanner.

Despite the 40 competitors who took on the course Monday, players said being out there was about more than just winning.

“I didn’t feel like I had that much pressure on me, just playing regular golf with a friend was fun,” said Dylan Pond.

Hanner added, “It’s about just going out there with my friends and seeing if you can shoot better every time you are out there.”

For some competitors, taking home the win was extra special.

“It’s awesome; I’m so happy that it was at my home course. I’m just so blessed with this course,” said Christian VanDamme.

The UPGA Junior Golf Tour Championship was just another stop on the tour.

