UAW to vote on strike authorization next week as president says talks with Detroit 3 moving slowly

About 146,000 members of the United Auto Workers union will vote next week on authorizing their leaders to call strikes against the Detroit automakers
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — About 146,000 members of the United Auto Workers union will vote next week on authorizing their leaders to call strikes against the Detroit automakers.

Union President Shawn Fain said in a statement Tuesday that talks are moving slowly and have yet to get to wages and other economic issues.

The union's contracts with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis expire in about a month, at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.

The union did not name a target company for a strike in its Tuesday statement. Fain is scheduled to hold a Facebook Live meeting with workers later Tuesday.

Strike authorization votes are a routine part of contract talks and are often overwhelmingly approved.

Messages were left seeking comment from all three automakers.

