Typical August day then strong front for the midweek

High pressure keeps the U.P. under abundant sunshine and warmth today. Tomorrow clouds and winds increase ahead of a strong cold front. Wind flow will be out of the southwest gusts will be in excess of 30mph. Breezy winds persist behind the front into Thursday. Ahead of the front, a line of showers and storms will move into the western U.P. tomorrow evening. It will track east overnight into Thursday. A few isolated storms could be low-end severe. Scattered showers will be around behind the front. Friday will be another gorgeous and mild day. Then, a strong upper-level ridge builds across the majority of the country with unseasonably warm air. This will bring hot conditions to the U.P. this weekend and beyond.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s to 80° inlnad, mid to upper 70s along shorelines

Wednesday: Becoming cloudy and windy. Then, evening storms

>Highs: Low to mid-80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the shorelines

Thursday: Partly cloudy with morning showers and storms

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Sunny and cool

>Highs: Upper 60 to low 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

