Snowbound Books and Brews event seeks to recap the fun of Scholastic Book Fairs for adults

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the third year in a row, Snowbound Books is bringing out adult readers’ inner childhood by hosting an event that hopes to visit the nostalgia of Scholastic Book Fairs.

On Sunday, Aug. 20 from 1- 6 p.m., Snowbound Books is hosting its Books and Brews event upstairs at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. in Marquette.

Bookseller Gretchen Mckenzie said the event is all about bringing readers together to recap the fun of Scholastic Book Fairs and bring it to adults. She also added there will be books on display for all genres that have been hand selected by the Snowbound staff.

Mckenzie said they are extremely excited about the trivia event that will take place at 6 p.m.

“It will be your kind of standard trivia event; however, it will be literary-themed and one of our own will be hosting it,” Mckenzie said. “So, she’s an expert or as close as you can get.”

Mckenzie stated while this event won’t have snacks, there will be a taco truck outside from 1-3 p.m. for attendees to purchase. She also said the next Snowbound book event will take place sometime in March.

