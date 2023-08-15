Senator Gary Peters highlights Bay College’s Water Lab

Senator Gary Peters was at Bay College Tuesday morning as part of his “Paving the Way for Michigan’s Future” tour.
By Caden Meines
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan senator is highlighting water management and treatment in the U.P.

Peters toured the college’s Water Lab, where students are trained in water treatment and pollution prevention. Students get training there that will bring clean drinking water to Michigan.

Peters said it’s good to see more young people being trained in water treatment.

“Right now, we’re foreseeing folks who are in the industry are actually starting to retire, up to a third of the entire industry will, likely, retire in the next few years,” Peters said. “So, it’s important that we’re training that next generation and Bay College is at the forefront of that.”

Peters then traveled to Saint Ignace to meet with tribal leaders before leaving the Upper Peninsula.

