Schools to see increased per-pupil funding this year

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - As students across Upper Michigan prepare to return to classrooms, educators are seeing an increase in state funding.

This year’s state budget, the largest in Michigan’s history, includes a $458 increase in per-pupil funding.

School districts will receive $9,608 for each K-12 student. Bryan DeAugustine is the superintendent for NICE Community Schools. He says this extra money will help bring Michigan education back on par with other states.

“We used to be tied with states like Massachusetts and Minnesota and Wisconsin, and we slowly fell behind and it showed because Michigan draws all of its expenditures from our general fund, from our per-pupil foundation allowance. So, this new investment is very welcome,” DeAugustine said.

While NICE Community Schools continues its $4 million construction projects, that money comes from the school’s sinking fund. DeAugustine says NICE plans to use the new per-pupil general fund money to make sure schools are fully staffed.

“Here at NICE, we’re going to make sure that we are fully staffed and have robust student-to-teacher ratios and adult-to-student ratios. We’ve always tried to do that and every dollar helps because we want to make sure that our employees are well taken care of,” DeAugustine said.

In addition, the budget also includes $125 million for school districts’ transit costs. Escanaba Area Public Schools Superintendent Coby Fletcher says that is something rural schools will benefit from.

“People don’t realize how significant those transportation costs are. They’re huge, hundreds of thousands of dollars when you’re looking at busses, fuel, maintenance, drivers, and so this will help offset some of the costs for transportation, and that for us is really, really big,” Fletcher said.

The Escanaba Area School District covers more than 180 square miles. NICE Community Schools covers 690 square miles.

