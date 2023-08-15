NMU Women’s Soccer headed to Mackinac Island for the first time

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The cleats are packed, and the Northern Michigan Women’s Soccer team is heading to Mackinac Island for the first time.

Head Coach Jon Sandoval says it’s an exciting time for NMU Women’s Soccer.

“I think the experience part is going to be the best thing about it. Obviously, we want to put on a quality brand of soccer and get a win against Northwood, but I think the student-athlete experience we are providing for our players, it’s terrific,” said Head Coach Sandoval.

The Northern Michigan Women’s Soccer team finished in second in the GLIAC last season and qualified for the NCAA tournament, losing in the first round to Maryville University 1-0. An opportunity like this at the start of the season allows the team of returners and new players to grow closer and learn about each other before the season gets fully underway.

“We want to make sure that our team can bond and we can develop the right culture. We are firm believers that in order for us to battle together, we have to bond first. This is going to be really important for our relationship to be developed outside of the game, so they can ultimately and positively affect the game when we get there,” said Head Coach Sandoval.

Besides having their own match to look forward to, Sandoval added going on the trip will also allow them to support NMU Volleyball while on the island, which strengthens the athletic department as a whole.

“It’s just great to have that connection as a department and it just makes everyone within the athletic department stronger, and the relationships stronger. I think that is one of the greatest things about the department right now, the teams and the staff fully support one another. It’s great to have that connection,” said Head Coach Sandoval.

The Wildcat Women’s Soccer team will take the pitch this Saturday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. against Northwood University.

