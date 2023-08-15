NMU Women’s Soccer headed to Mackinac Island for the first time

The Wildcats will take the pitch against Northwood Saturday, Aug. 19 on Mackinac Island.
The Wildcat women's soccer team.
The Wildcat women's soccer team.(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The cleats are packed, and the Northern Michigan Women’s Soccer team is heading to Mackinac Island for the first time.

Head Coach Jon Sandoval says it’s an exciting time for NMU Women’s Soccer.

“I think the experience part is going to be the best thing about it. Obviously, we want to put on a quality brand of soccer and get a win against Northwood, but I think the student-athlete experience we are providing for our players, it’s terrific,” said Head Coach Sandoval.

The Northern Michigan Women’s Soccer team finished in second in the GLIAC last season and qualified for the NCAA tournament, losing in the first round to Maryville University 1-0. An opportunity like this at the start of the season allows the team of returners and new players to grow closer and learn about each other before the season gets fully underway.

“We want to make sure that our team can bond and we can develop the right culture. We are firm believers that in order for us to battle together, we have to bond first. This is going to be really important for our relationship to be developed outside of the game, so they can ultimately and positively affect the game when we get there,” said Head Coach Sandoval.

Besides having their own match to look forward to, Sandoval added going on the trip will also allow them to support NMU Volleyball while on the island, which strengthens the athletic department as a whole.

“It’s just great to have that connection as a department and it just makes everyone within the athletic department stronger, and the relationships stronger. I think that is one of the greatest things about the department right now, the teams and the staff fully support one another. It’s great to have that connection,” said Head Coach Sandoval.

The Wildcat Women’s Soccer team will take the pitch this Saturday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. against Northwood University.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Thomas Hunt appeared on Zoom for his arraignment on Monday.
Man arraigned for OWI, assault after striking 2 pedestrians on Third Street in Marquette
2 Nigerian men indicted for sextortion ring, DeMay death make first US court appearance
Jordan DeMay
2 Nigerian men extradited to US after being indicted for international sexual extortion ring, DeMay death
U.S. Steel
US Steel rejects a $7.3 billion offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs; considers alternatives
Cal and Sabina Carlson talk about Cal's battle with ALS on Upper Michigan Today.
Cal’s Journey: How to support the Carlson family during dad’s battle with ALS

Latest News

The Wildcat volleyball team poses for a photo at Mackinac Island.
NMU Volleyball prepares for second trip to Mackinac Island
U.P. Football All-Star Game logo
AdvantEdge commits to continue UP Football All-Star Game tradition
UPGA Junior Golf Championship, Gladstone football gears up for the start of the season
UPGA Junior Golf Championship, Gladstone football gears up for the start of the season
Gladstone prepares for 2023 football season
Gladstone gears up for the upcoming 2023 football season