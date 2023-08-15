NMU Volleyball prepares for second trip to Mackinac Island

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan Volleyball is just five days away from the beginning of its 2023 season. The team will travel for the second time to Mackinac Island for the Match on the Mac against division one Central Michigan University.

Head Coach for the Wildcats Mike Lozier said there is a lot to look forward to this year.

“We’re very excited about this opportunity and there is so many layers as to why we are excited. Last year we went through it, and it was just kind of like this idea we came up with and we will figure out what happens. We just learned so much and had a positive experience but there was so much learning that happened,” said Head Coach Lozier.

The Wildcats, who finished second in the GLIAC in 2022, fell three sets to none against CMU last year, but winning the game isn’t the main focus of the trip.

“This is an opportunity very early in the season for our team to kind of detach from the world and get out there and have some opportunities to grow together, learn about each other, and then ultimately culminate with a match against Central Michigan, who is a division one opponent that is going to challenge us and make us better,” said Head Coach Lozier.

Lozier added there is still a level of competition and things he wants to see.

“You want to show up and put on a good show, but also for me as a coach, I want to see the progress,” said Head Coach Lozier.

This year, the team also welcomes eight new freshmen, who will battle to fill the spots left open by the graduating seniors.

“The competition for the other outside position will be highly contested because we lost Lizzy on the outside and we are looking at Evynn Layshock as potentially taking that as a returner and then you throw in the mix Remi Madison, Sydney Bartels as well as Kaysie Bakke who, to have coming in, and Helen Beiring who is actually a Calumet native - all of those people I think will be vying for that position and they are big shoes to fill,” said Head Coach Lozier.

The Match on the Mac gets underway Saturday, Aug. 19 at noon. It marks the beginning of a long season for the Wildcats as they hope to qualify for the NCAA tournament once again.

