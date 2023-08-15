Marquette City Commission amends budget for Kids Cove Playground

A mock-up of plans for the Kids Cove Playground in Marquette
A mock-up of plans for the Kids Cove Playground in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette is getting ready for the demolition of the old playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. On Monday night, the City Commission approved a budget amendment for Kids Cove playground which will replace the old, wooden playground there.

Costs for the new, fully-inclusive playground have come in higher than expected at $1,601,000. The city’s budget amendment is for $1,750,000. Funds are being raised through grants, the Marquette Community Foundation and the Marquette Playgrounds for All (MPFA) group.

“It is still above the originally budgeted amount and originally fundraised amount as well,” said Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs. “You’ll be seeing some effort to bridge that gap at some point, but what’s really important is that we have some direction forward.”

Demolition work is expected to begin in the fall with the new Kids Cove Playground construction starting next spring and summer.

