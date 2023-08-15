Kurt Rickard appointed as mayor of Hancock, Lisa McKenzie as mayor pro tem

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Mayor pro tem Kurt Rickard has been appointed as the new mayor of Hancock.

He was voted unanimously to the position at a special meeting of the Hancock City Council Monday night. Lisa McKenzie was also voted unanimously to be the new mayor pro tem. There were no other nominations for either position.

Rickard has been on the city council for three years. He has been handling mayoral responsibilities since Paul LaBine resigned last month. LaBine left due to his new appointment as the new county prosecutor.

“I’d be honored to be the mayor,” said Rickard just before the vote. “I’d be happy to work as hard as necessary to fill Paul’s shoes.”

Rickard says his highest priority right now is handling the usage of the vacated Finlandia University properties. Rickard says the council will be meeting with Representative Jack Bergman on Tuesday to address this.

“All of that property is going to be put to new uses,” continued Rickard. “Through the planning commission, we hope to have some impact on how it’s used to improve our city.”

Six council candidates to fill the vacant council seat left behind by LaBine were also introduced during the meeting. The seat will be filled by one of them at Wednesday’s regular meeting. The candidates are Ryan Tanner, Mariana Grohowski, Margo Pizzi, Zachary Osborn, John Zurcher and Branden Knoop.

“We have three candidates that we’ve met before and we have three new candidates,” added Rickard. “All of the candidates are very well qualified, and it does take a lot of people to guide a city through the current times, and I’m looking forward to selecting one of them.”

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Hancock City Hall.

