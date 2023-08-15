Iron County Board of Commissioners rejects motion to begin emergency dispatch bid

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron County’s potential search for a new 911 dispatch center is on hold.

Community members packed the Iron County Board meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, backing the Iron County 911 Dispatch Center. A millage that helps fund the center expires next year.

The county board held this special meeting to consider seeking potential bids for its emergency dispatch services.

“The intent of this was to say if we were to outsource it, this is what the costs are because we get people that are for it, and we get people that still ask the question: why wouldn’t we not outsource this if we could save a lot of money. So, in the end, that was the intent of this meeting and of putting out an RFP,” Michael Stafford, Iron County Board of Commissioners Finance Committee chair said.

Stafford made a motion to begin the bid process. No one seconded the motion, so it won’t move forward.

Stafford said the board will now draft a budget using old bid numbers, from when the county attempted to keep Gogebic County under its dispatch.

“Being the finance chair, my intent is to basically take those amounts, put them into the budget, and do an analysis of what would be a perspective cost if we were to outsource it, we already have our internal cost to keep it internal,” Stafford said. “This would give them the cost to outsource it.”

The board will still need to find the funds to continue the Iron County Dispatch Center.

This year the operating budget for the center is $775,000. The county’s general fund covers 5% of that. The millage funds 75% of the center.

Dispatcher Kirsten Capusta suggests a possible increase in the millage to supplement the center’s expenses.

“I have every confidence that looking for the funding going forward, it will be found. Whether it’s an increase in the millage or grants. There’s a ton of money out there we just need to put the effort into getting it from out there in here,” Capusta said.

Capusta says she is overwhelmed by the positive community support.

“I cannot thank the public enough for their support,” Capusta said. “They are what changed these people’s minds, it’s not us. We are honored to be here and help them, but their support is what makes it all worthwhile.”

Iron County voters overwhelmingly approved the current central dispatch millage of one mill in August 2020. The county board will meet next on September 12 at 4 p.m. CT.

