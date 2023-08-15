Gladstone gears up for the upcoming 2023 football season

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gladstone Braves have hit the gridiron and now have a full week of practice under their belts, as they prepare for their upcoming 2023 football season.

“This week we did a few installments, we wanted to take it slow. We have a veteran team, but you can only go as fast as you want to be clean,” said Craig Ness, head coach of the Gladstone Braves. “We are trying to keep everything clean so are installs are precise and we are getting really good at what we do.”

The Braves this year will be without leading rusher Cole Potier as he has graduated. Austin Solis however, had plenty of touches and returns last year. Gladstone will be looking at him for some added production.

Sunday was the first day the Braves suited up for full hits in practice and the lineman said they are in good spirits as week one approaches.

“The first week went pretty well. We came out swings and we are doing pretty good. Today was our first day of hitting so we will just see what everybody has got,” said Gladstone Lineman Vinny Howes.

Quarterback Nate Young also returns and can run as well as find his receivers with his passing ability. With Young under center and receivers Kaden Gibbs, Elliot Vitito, Eli Berthuame and 6′7″ tight end Aaron Hughes, the passing game should be strong for the Braves this season.

“We got a lot of guys back, so we are all going to be on the same page this year, I think. We have some exciting things going on,” said Nate Young.

The Braves open the 2023 season on August 25 against the Marquette Redmen, but Gladstone knows it won’t be the only battle they have this season.

Gladstone Braves Wide Receover Elliot Vitito said, “We have to be prepared for when anything comes at us. Marquette is going to be a big game, Negaunee will be a big game, and Kingsford as well.”

