Getting hot and windy Wednesday, ahead of strong midweek storm

High pressure slowly departs Upper Michigan Tuesday, allowing for sunshine to continue with few clouds towards dusk. Overnight, the southern end of a passing Ontario system brushes few showers over the U.P. before waning early Wednesday.

Getting hot and windy Wednesday, ahead of a robust midweek storm to come.

Late Wednesday, a leeside Canadian Rockies system brushes Upper Michigan, capable of producing strong thunderstorms, brief downpours and gusty winds before exiting east later Thursday.

Towards the weekend, the polar jet stream ridges north over the Canadian Interior, resulting in a summer heat-up over the U.P. Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight: Scattered clouds with few showers overnight

>Lows: Lower 50s to Mid 60s (cooler inland east, mild nearshore)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with rain and thunderstorms moving in over the western counties late; breezy with southwest winds gusting over 30 mph and hot; getting humid overnight

>Highs: 80s/90

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with scattered rain and thunderstorms then becoming partly cloudy late; windy with southwest-through west winds gusting over 25 mph; cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 70s/80

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Sunday: Partly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms; hot

>Highs: 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80

Tuesday: Scattered clouds with few showers; mild

>Highs: 70s

