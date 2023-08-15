Getting hot and windy Wednesday, ahead of strong midweek storm

Isolated highs in the lower 90s Wednesday and gusty southwest winds ahead of approaching storm late evening.
Partial sunshine, southwest winds gusting over 30 mph ahead of approaching storm late Wednesday...
Partial sunshine, southwest winds gusting over 30 mph ahead of approaching storm late Wednesday night.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

NWS wind event preparations and more HERE.

High pressure slowly departs Upper Michigan Tuesday, allowing for sunshine to continue with few clouds towards dusk. Overnight, the southern end of a passing Ontario system brushes few showers over the U.P. before waning early Wednesday.

Getting hot and windy Wednesday, ahead of a robust midweek storm to come.

Late Wednesday, a leeside Canadian Rockies system brushes Upper Michigan, capable of producing strong thunderstorms, brief downpours and gusty winds before exiting east later Thursday.

Towards the weekend, the polar jet stream ridges north over the Canadian Interior, resulting in a summer heat-up over the U.P. Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight: Scattered clouds with few showers overnight

>Lows: Lower 50s to Mid 60s (cooler inland east, mild nearshore)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with rain and thunderstorms moving in over the western counties late; breezy with southwest winds gusting over 30 mph and hot; getting humid overnight

>Highs: 80s/90

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with scattered rain and thunderstorms then becoming partly cloudy late; windy with southwest-through west winds gusting over 25 mph; cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 70s/80

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Sunday: Partly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms; hot

>Highs: 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80

Tuesday: Scattered clouds with few showers; mild

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Thomas Hunt appeared on Zoom for his arraignment on Monday.
Man arraigned for OWI, assault after striking 2 pedestrians on Third Street in Marquette
2 Nigerian men indicted for sextortion ring, DeMay death make first US court appearance
Jordan DeMay
2 Nigerian men extradited to US after being indicted for international sexual extortion ring, DeMay death
U.S. Steel
US Steel rejects a $7.3 billion offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs; considers alternatives
Cal and Sabina Carlson talk about Cal's battle with ALS on Upper Michigan Today.
Cal’s Journey: How to support the Carlson family during dad’s battle with ALS

Latest News

storms
Typical August day then strong front for the midweek
storms
Nice day then strong front comes in
Mostly sunny days before a midweek system brings strong thunderstorms, brief downpours and...
Mostly sunny start to the week before rain, t'storms late Wednesday
Mostly sunny days before a midweek system brings strong thunderstorms, brief downpours and...
Mostly sunny start to the week before rain, t’storms late Wednesday